Coronary Angiography Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The coronary angiography devices market has grown significantly, from $8.83 billion in 2023 to $9.43 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.8%. Growth in this market is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a rising aging population, demand for interventional cardiology, preference for minimally invasive procedures, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The coronary angiography devices market is expected to witness robust growth, projected to reach $12.31 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.9%. The growth during this period is driven by rising awareness of heart health, increasing adoption of telemedicine, higher health expenditure, a focus on patient-centric care, and a rising incidence of diabetes. Major trends include technological advancements, innovations in hybrid angiography systems, improvements in catheter designs, advancements in compact design, and progress in imaging software.

Growth Driver Of The Coronary Angiography Devices Market

The coronary angiography devices market is expected to grow as vascular heart diseases become more prevalent. These diseases affect the blood vessels that supply the heart or exist within it. The increasing incidence of vascular heart diseases is linked to lifestyle changes such as dietary habits and physical activity, an aging population, and the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension. Coronary angiography devices aid in diagnosing and evaluating vascular heart diseases by providing detailed images of the coronary arteries, which helps in identifying blockages, narrowing, and other abnormalities to inform treatment decisions.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Coronary Angiography Devices Market Share?

Key players in the coronary angiography devices market include Cardinal Health Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, ICU Medical Inc., Biotronik SE Co. KG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Cordis Corporation, Guerbet N.V., AngioDynamics Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Acist Medical Systems, Medinol Ltd., Alvimedica

What Are The Dominant Trends In Coronary Angiography Devices Market Growth?

Companies operating in the coronary angiography devices market are innovating by integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven imaging technologies to boost the accuracy and efficiency of procedures. AI-driven imaging automates the analysis of images, enhancing precision and reducing procedure times, thus improving diagnostic accuracy.

How Is The Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Angiography Systems, Angiography Catheters, Angiography Contrast Media, Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs), Angiography Balloons, Angiography Guidewires, Angiography Accessories

2) By Technology: X-Ray Angiography, Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA), Magnetic Resonance Angiography, Other Technologies

3) By Indication: Coronary Artery Disease, Valvular Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Other Indications

4) By Application: Diagnostics, Therapeutics

5) By End-User: Hospital And Clinics, Diagnostic And Imaging Centers, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Coronary Angiography Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the coronary angiography devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coronary angiography devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Coronary Angiography Devices Market Definition

Coronary angiography devices encompass medical instruments and systems used to visualize coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart. Employed in diagnostic procedures, these devices detect blockages and abnormalities by injecting contrast dye into the arteries, followed by imaging using X-rays to produce detailed images of blood vessels.

Coronary Angiography Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global coronary angiography devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Coronary Angiography Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coronary angiography devices market size, coronary angiography devices market drivers and trends, coronary angiography devices market major players, coronary angiography devices market competitors revenues, coronary angiography devices market positioning and coronary angiography devices market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

