Kazakhstan Approved Roadmap For Development Of Petrochemical Industry Until 2031
By Alimat Aliyeva
The government of Kazakhstan has approved the Roadmap for the
development of the petrochemical industry for 2024-2030, developed
by the Ministry of energy of the country, Azernews
reports.
The purpose of the document is to develop the petrochemical
industry and promote the implementation of projects in this
area.
As part of the implementation of the provisions of the roadmap, it
is provided: increase in the volume of production of petrochemical
products from 357.8 thousand tons in 2023 to 1.8 million tons by
2030; provision of ongoing and new projects in the petrochemical
industry with the necessary raw materials;the implementation of six
projects involving investments in the amount of 14.7 billion US
dollars, the creation of about 3.5 thousand permanent and 16
thousand temporary jobs;construction of the necessary
infrastructure on the territory of the SEZ "NINT" for petrochemical
projects, provision of sales markets and stimulation of domestic
consumption of products of the petrochemical industry;creating
conditions for the development of the industry by improving the
scientific base, human capital, as well as the adoption of
appropriate regulatory and technical documents.
