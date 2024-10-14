EU Foreign Ministers Reiterate Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers reiterated their calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday.

In a press statement, EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell stressed the urgency of a ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon, especially that conflict is worsening in Lebanon, where 20,000 people have been displaced due to ongoing aggression by occupying forces.

The statement reaffirmed the EU's unconditional support for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

On another front, the EU Foreign Ministers also discussed the Ukraine-Russia war, with the Ukrainian FM providing an update through a video presentation on the current situation in Ukraine.

Borrell highlighted that grain exports have once again become a major issue, as Russia is targeting ships transporting grain, which have come under repeated attacks.

"We have to increase our support, that is the only possible solution from our side," Borrell noted.

Borrell stated that Foreign Ministers agreed to impose sanctions on EU companies accused of missile technology Russia, as well as on Iranian individuals and entities supporting Russia.

Previously, the Foreign Ministers of the 27 EU member states failed to reach an agreement on imposing sanctions on Israeli settlers and members of the occupying forces for their role in settlement activities in the West Bank. (end)

