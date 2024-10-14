UK Expresses Concern Over China Military Drill Near Taiwan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- The British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) expressed concerns on Monday over Chinese military drills near Taiwan.

An FCDO spokesperson said, "we are concerned by China's military exercises around Taiwan, which increase tensions and risk dangerous escalation in the Taiwan Strait.

The UK reaffirms our clear interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is of critical importance to global prosperity.

We consider the Taiwan issue one to be settled by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion. We do not support any unilateral attempts to change the status quo.

We call for restraint and the avoidance of any further actions that may undermine peace and stability, the statement added. (end)

