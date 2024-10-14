Latest Taiwan Drills Show How PLA Intends To Deter US

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Chinese People's Liberation (PLA) launched and completed the Joint Sword-2024B Exercise near Taiwan on Monday with a strong focus on deterring the United States from intervening in any possible battles in the Taiwan Strait.



The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA said Monday it had deployed the Liaoning aircraft carrier group to conduct exercises, along with its army, navy, air force and rocket force troops, on vessel-aircraft collaboration, joint air control and strikes on sea and land targets in the waters and airspace to the east of Taiwan.

”The drills aim to test the joint combat capabilities of multiple services in integrated operations inside and outside the island chain,” said Li Xi, spokesperson of the Eastern Theater Command.

He added that the drills, conducted in the Taiwan Strait and the north, south and east of the island of Taiwan, are a powerful deterrent to the separatist activities of“Taiwan independence” elements, and are legitimate and necessary actions to safeguard national sovereignty and national unity.



As of 4:30 pm, the Taiwanese military said the PLA had deployed a record total of 125 aircraft, 17 warships and 17 coast guard vessels in its exercise on Monday.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said its military forces are standing on high alert and holding positions at sea and in the air to counter“irrational and provocative behavior” by China.

The drills came after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said in a speech on the Taiwanese National Day on October 10 that China has no right to represent Taiwan since the Republic of China (ROC) has a history of 113 years while the People's Republic of China (PRC) is only 75 years old.

The US is seriously concerned by the PLA joint military drills in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan, said Matthew Miller, a spokesperson of the US Department of State.



The PRC response with military provocations to Lai's routine annual speech is unwarranted and risks escalation, he said.

