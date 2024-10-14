Senegal Unveils Ambitious $3.3 Billion Plan For National Transformation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Senegalese has revealed its five-year action plan for 2025-2029, marking the first phase of the "Senegal 2050" national transformation agenda.



This new era in Senegal's development strategy replaces the former President Macky Sall's Plan Sénégal Emergent (PSE). The government has allocated a substantial 18,493.83 billion FCFA ($3.3 billion) for this initial phase.



Souleymane Diallo, Director of Economic Policy Planning at the of and Planning, provided a breakdown of the funding sources.



The public sector will contribute 62.3% of the resources, while the private sector will provide 14.1%. The remaining 23.6% will come from public-private partnerships (PPPs), with the state contributing 30% to these collaborations.



President Bassirou Diomaye Faye presided over the announcement ceremony in Diamniadio, accompanied by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and the entire cabinet.







Faye emphasized that this plan represents the culmination of a long-standing vision championed by the Pastef party, which came to power in March 2024.



He also mentioned that an audit of public finances had uncovered serious mismanagement by the previous administration.

Senegal's Economic Transformation Plan

The new plan aims to strengthen decentralization and improve local public finance management. It also prioritizes the digitalization of justice services.



The government intends to reorganize the administration around eight territorial poles to foster national champions and develop a robust private sector. These poles include Dakar, Thiès, Centre, South, South-East, North-East, North, and Diourbel-Louga.



Victor Ndiaye, president of the Performances consulting firm and a key architect of the transformation agenda, explained that each pole would be developed based on its unique resources.



This approach aims to promote inclusive growth across the country. Extractive industries will play a crucial role in catalyzing Senegal 's industrial development and reducing import dependence.



The plan sets an ambitious target of 7% economic growth by 2029. To achieve this, the government will implement fiscal reforms, consolidate the budget, and broaden the tax base.



They also plan to improve the targeting of electricity subsidies and manage debt more effectively. In 2023, 57% of mobilized revenues were allocated to debt service, a situation the new administration aims to address.



The Senegalese diaspora, known for sending significant remittances, will actively engage in this transformation process. The government also plans to diversify funding sources through innovative mechanisms.



Additionally, it aims to improve the business environment through digital transformation. These efforts aim to create a just, prosperous, and sovereign Senegal, as envisioned by the new leadership.

MENAFN14102024007421016031ID1108777959