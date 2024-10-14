Ibovespa Surges Amid Positive Economic Signals And Government Statements

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market, represented by the Ibovespa index, experienced a significant upturn on Monday, October 14, 2024. The closed with a 0.78% gain, reaching 131,005.25 points.



This marked the largest advance since September 26, when it rose by 1.08%. Several factors contributed to the positive sentiment.



The IBC-Br index, a preview of Brazil's GDP, surprised analysts by rising 0.23% in August when stability was expected. This economic indicator sparked optimism among investors and policymakers alike.



Finance Fernando Haddad hinted at a potential upward revision of the country's GDP forecast for the year. His statement came during an event where Gabriel Galípolo, the future Central Bank president, also spoke.



Galípolo compared GDP forecast revisions to GPS recalculations, suggesting that the economy's growth was causing some expectation misalignments. The financial sector performed particularly well.







Banco do Brasil shares rose by 0.72%, Santander by 1.15%, Bradesco by 1.49%, and Itaú Unibanco by 0.64%. B3, the Brazilian stock exchange company, saw a 1.78% increase in its stock value.

Brazilian Market Gains as Retailers Surge

Assaí, a major retailer, stood out with a remarkable 6.25% surge. This followed news that the Federal Revenue Service had canceled a billion-real seizure of the company's assets.



The retail sector as a whole showed strength, with Magazine Luiza climbing 3.70%. The foreign exchange market reflected the positive mood.



The US dollar fell 0.58% against the Brazilian real, closing at R$ 5.58. This drop in the dollar's value was partly attributed to the encouraging economic data and statements from government officials.



However, not all sectors experienced gains. Vale , the mining giant, saw a 0.32% decrease in its stock price, despite a rise in iron ore prices following promises of new stimuli in China.



Petrobras, the state-owned oil company, managed a modest 0.24% increase after initial losses. The positive sentiment in the Brazilian market aligned with gains in the US stock markets.



The S&P 500 reached a new record, driven by a satisfactory start to the earnings season. This global optimism provided additional support to the Ibovespa's performance.



Economists have improved their forecasts for the government's primary fiscal result for this year and 2025. However, they also raised projections for gross public debt, according to the October Prisma Fiscal report.



This mixed outlook on fiscal matters continues to be a focal point for market participants. As the day closed, investors were left wondering if this positive trend would continue.



The combination of encouraging economic data, government statements, and global market trends created a favorable environment for the Brazilian stock market, at least for one trading session.

