Dollar Dips Below R$5.60 As Government Hints At Spending Cuts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real strengthened against the US dollar on Monday, October 14, 2024. The dollar closed at R$5.582 for both buying and selling, marking a 0.59% decrease.



This drop occurred despite the dollar's rise against most other emerging currencies globally. The day began with the dollar gaining ground against the real.



Investors favored the US currency due to expectations of a smaller interest rate cut by the Reserve . China's vague promise to boost its also initially pressured the real.



However, the tide turned in the afternoon when news broke about potential government spending cuts. The Brazilian government reportedly plans to introduce measures to curb mandatory spending after the municipal elections.



This news brought relief to market concerns about Brazil's fiscal situation. Jefferson Rugik, director of Correparti Corretora, explained the market's reaction.







"What drove the dollar up until last Friday was concern about fiscal issues. With the government talking about cutting spending, the market took profits and the dollar fell," he said.

Dollar Weakens Against Real Despite Global Trends

The dollar reached its lowest point of R$5.5654 at 2:47 PM, a 0.89% decrease. Although it regained some ground by closing time, it still ended lower against the real, contrary to its performance elsewhere.



This movement occurred despite disappointing news about China 's stimulus package. China, a major buyer of Brazilian exports like iron ore and soybeans, had promised to "significantly increase" its debt to boost the economy.



However, the lack of specifics left financial agents underwhelmed. In the broader context, the US dollar index (DXY) rose 0.31% to 103.19 points.



This strength stemmed from consolidated bets on gradual monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, following higher-than-expected US consumer inflation data last week.



The real's performance stood out among emerging market currencies. It bucked the trend of risk aversion seen in other markets, showcasing the impact of domestic fiscal news on currency movements.

