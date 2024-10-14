Presents Of Hope: A PCS Holiday Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Presents of Hope

PCS

- John DeRienzo, Executive Director, Greater Boston, PCS

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join us on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Newtowne Grille, 838 Boston Road, Billerica, Mass., as we celebrate the spirit of giving with our heartfelt community event, Presents of Hope.

PCS is committed to helping our community, and this holiday season, we're raising funds to make a child's Christmas special. This event is free, and we invite everyone to participate and contribute to the cause.

“When you live and work in the community, you should give back to your community,” said John DeRienzo, Executive Director, Greater Boston, PCS.“We know that children, more than anyone else, are excited by the holiday season, so our goal is to lift their spirits and provide them with tangible memories of this special moment. You can demonstrate your support by showing up and contributing at our event.”

Event Highlights:

Exciting Raffle Items: Win fantastic prizes while supporting a great cause.

50/50 Raffle: Your chance to win big while giving back.

Delicious Appetizers: Enjoy a variety of tasty bites generously provided by Newtowne Grille.

Cash Bar: Sip on your favorite drinks as we celebrate together.

Special Guest Appearance: Join us in welcoming Joe Murray from 98.5 The Sports Hub as he shares some holiday spirit.

How You Can Help:

Sign Up: Join us for the event and bring your holiday cheer.

Like the Event: Spread the word on social media.

Share This Event: Invite your friends and family to come together for this meaningful cause.

Let's make a difference in our community. Together with People Helping People of Burlington, PCS is committed to supporting those in need and spreading holiday joy.

Let's come together and make this season brighter for those who need it most. See you there.

For donations and further information, contact John DeRienzo at ....

#PeopleHelpingPeople #SupportLocal #PCSCares #GiveBack #HolidayJoy

