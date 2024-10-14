Katten Recognized For DEI Efforts With Mansfield Certified Plus Designation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm earned the Mansfield Rule Certified Plus designation for its efforts to ensure a broad slate of attorneys continues to be considered for leadership roles and that advancement opportunities across the firm are inclusive.

"Katten is committed to expanding talent pools to diversify firm leadership and providing access to career-enhancing opportunities for our attorneys," said Amber Haggins, Katten's senior director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Talent. "Inclusive talent practices foster the growth of our attorneys and benefit our clients because diverse perspectives and experiences help shape the solutions we deliver, strengthening our firm overall."

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Katten has achieved certified plus status, a designation reserved for firms that voluntarily report the outcomes of their inclusive processes.

Since the Diversity Lab launched the Mansfield Rule program in 2017, named in honor of Arabella Mansfield, the first woman admitted to practice law in the United States, Katten has met the certification criteria every year, including broadening the pool of candidates to better include underrepresented attorneys who are considered for roles and leadership positions.

The Diversity Lab has referred to firms, including Katten, as "true trailblazers" for achieving certification and remaining committed to Mansfield for seven to eight years.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten .

