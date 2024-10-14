New Frontier Immigration Law Announces The 2024 Scholarship Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tucson, Arizona – New Frontier Immigration Law is proud to announce the recipient of its annual ”How I Make My Community Great” scholarship for 2024, Lola Arvizu. A dedicated and passionate student at the University of Arizona, Lola is pursuing degrees in Art History and Chemistry. She has a profound interest in art restoration and conservation, driven by a desire to contribute to her community and elevate underrepresented voices in the art world.

Lola, the first in her family to attend and college since her grandparents, has demonstrated not only academic excellence but also a deep commitment to her local community. As a volunteer at Groundworks Tucson, a nonprofit organization that encourages youth involvement in the arts, she has worked tirelessly to ensure young people in her community have access to safe spaces to explore their creativity.

”This scholarship will be incredibly significant to both me and my family,” said Lola in her acceptance questionnaire.“Both of my parents were unable to fulfill their dreams of higher education, and I will be their first child to graduate with a college degree. These acts of financial kindness ease the stress that comes with tuition and allow me to focus on my learning.”

Lola's dedication to the arts is equally matched by her love of community. Through her work as a K-8 after-school art teacher and English tutor for middle schoolers, she directly supports local students, helping them excel academically. Her work at Groundworks Tucson has also allowed her to grow as a volunteer and keyholder, where she manages local concerts and helps build creative spaces such as a community recording studio.

Reflecting on her scholarship application, Lola expressed her commitment to bringing her Mexican and Burmese heritage into her academic and future professional work. She hopes to work with museums around the world to preserve and highlight the art of indigenous communities, ensuring that their historical art is treated with the respect it deserves.

”Lola's passion for education, art, and community service embodies the spirit of the 'How I Make My Community Great' scholarship,” said Hilary Walsh, representative of New Frontier Immigration Law.“Her dedication to making a positive impact on the world is truly inspiring, and we are honored to support her on her journey toward achieving her goals.”

After completing her undergraduate degree, Lola plans to pursue a master's degree in conservation and restoration, with the ultimate goal of working directly with museums to give life to historically significant art pieces.

As she continues her academic journey, Lola remains deeply connected to her local community and is determined to keep giving back through her work.

