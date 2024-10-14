Key West's Race World Offshore World Championship Viewing Party At Pier House Resort & Spa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert Spoto, Vice President/General Manager for Remington HospitalityKEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pier House Resort & Spa , nestled between Old Town Key West and the Ocean, is hosting a waterfront viewing party of the Race World Offshore World Championship on Friday, Nov. 8, and Sunday, Nov. 10. Presenting specialty offerings including a continental breakfast and buffet lunch, the Sunset Terrace at Pier House offers a well-shaded, festive atmosphere to view cutting-edge boats competing in a high-speed, aqua-battleground.The morning begins with a continental breakfast at 9 am, with races starting at 10 am. The lunch buffet starts at noon and ends at 3 pm. The Friday event is priced at $219 per person, plus tax and gratuity and the Sunday event is priced at $259 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For tickets, contact Yvonne Jan, Executive Assistant to the Vice President General Manager, by calling (305) 295-3201.Race World Offshore is a premier organization dedicated to presenting world-class offshore powerboat racing. Known for hosting thrilling, high-speed events, Race World Offshore events feature the most skilled racers and amazing modern powerboats from around the world. The organization is committed to providing exciting race experiences for both participants and spectators with a focus on top-tier competition, professionalism, and safety. Race World Offshore provides a fun community of competitiveness bringing together athletes and fans committed to the sport.“We love tradition of guests and new faces watching the race together year after year at our Watch Party,” says Robert Spoto, Vice President/General Manager for Remington Hospitality.Offering 119 guest rooms and 23 suites, an award-winning spa, two restaurants, including the signature restaurant One Duval overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, Pier House Resort & Spa presents gorgeous outdoor event and meeting space while the resort boasts a private, white-sand beach, stunning views and the legendary Chart Room.For more information about Pier House Resort & Spa call (305)-296-4600. Visit or find information on Facebook and Instagram.# # #About Pier House Resort & SpaThe iconic, authentic and fun Florida Keys resort, Pier House Resort & Spa, is nestled between Old Town Key West and the Ocean. Pier House is a beloved Florida Keys resort for nearly 60 years offering 119 guest rooms and 23 suites, an award-winning spa, two restaurants, including the signature restaurant One Duval overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. With gorgeous outdoor event and meeting space, the resort boasts a private, white-sand beach, stunning views and the legendary Chart Room.

