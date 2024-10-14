Care Indeed Raises Funds To End Alzheimer's

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Care Indeed Memory Keepers gather for a group photo during the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Honoring its mission of compassionate care for dementia clients, Care Indeed Joins the Walk to End Alzheimer's

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Care Indeed proudly participated in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's, joining thousands of local supporters to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. As the world's largest fundraiser for the cause, the event drew participants of all ages and abilities to stand together in the fight against this disease.On September 28, 2024, Care Indeed's“Memory Keepers” team walked the event's Silicon Valley leg at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose. Dressed in custom-designed Walk-to-End-Alzheimer's merchandise-created through an internal fundraiser spearheaded by the company-the group walked united in their mission. All proceeds from the fundraiser were donated to the Alzheimer's Association, further underscoring Care Indeed's dedication to this vital cause.Care Indeed is proud to take part in such events and looks forward to inviting more of its community to join in efforts to drive meaningful change. As a leader in the home care industry, Care Indeed helps many clients and families who are impacted by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. This initiative is just one of the many ways the company demonstrates its commitment to social causes that resonate with its mission-of creating a better world for seniors through compassionate care.

