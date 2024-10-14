عربي


Information Regarding The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Total Number Of Shares Of The Company As Of September 30, 2024


10/14/2024 4:45:35 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights


09/30/2024

96,501,526
Total gross of voting rights: 96,501,526
Total net* of voting rights: 96,199,467

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

MENAFN14102024004107003653ID1108777858


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

