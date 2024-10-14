Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Host Conference Call On Its Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 after the closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.



The company will host a call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register by clicking here to obtain dial in and passcode details.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company's website at and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website and accessible using the same link.

For further information, contact Charlie Wohlhuter, Director of Investor Relations, at (802) 772-2230 or visit the company's website at .