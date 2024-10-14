International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP ) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on December 16, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.
Today, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company, payable on December 16, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.
About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP ) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting
