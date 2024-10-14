عربي


ORACLE's ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 14, 2024


10/14/2024 4:15:50 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ) will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., Central Time. This year's meeting will be conducted virtually via a live Audio webcast at . Stockholders as of the close of business on September 16, 2024, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Guests may also view the Annual Meeting but may not vote or ask questions.

The proxy materials and website include instructions on how to participate in the meeting and how stockholders may vote their shares of Oracle stock. A recording of the meeting will be available at and on our Investor Relations website at following the Annual Meeting through November 21, 2024.

About Oracle
 Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at
.

Trademarks
 Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

