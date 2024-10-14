UXLINK Governance Tokens Secure Listings On Major Exchanges, Cementing Its Position As A Leading Web3 Asset

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK is pleased to announce that its governance tokens are now listed on top-tier exchanges, including OKX, BYBIT, and UPBIT, with a current daily trading volume exceeding $200 million. These listings are a critical step in enhancing liquidity, visibility, and accessibility for the UXLINK community.

“Being listed on these renowned exchanges is a testament to UXLINK's credibility and the growing confidence of the broader Web3 market in our platform,” said Sean, Founder, at UXLINK.“Our focus on legitimacy, compliance, and transparency sets us apart from many projects whose momentum wanes post-ICO. UXLINK, however, has consistently strengthened its market cap and business operations, reaching new heights.”

A High-Standard, Trusted Asset

The compliance and transparency of UXLINK's business model have made it a preferred choice for compliant exchanges and institutional investors. Unlike many projects that peak during their ICO phase, UXLINK has managed to sustain growth and attract continuous community support, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable and robust investment option.

With this achievement, UXLINK governance tokens will now be more accessible to a broader audience, empowering more users and investors to participate in the platform's growth.

About UXLINK:

UXLINK is the world's largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, connecting a wide array of ecosystem partners and users through a seamless and interactive digital experience. By leveraging blockchain technology, UXLINK aims to redefine social networking, ensuring a secure, transparent, and rewarding environment for its global community.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by“UXLINK”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

