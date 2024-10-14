(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Growth in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure and faster data accessibility propels growth of the global infrastructure as a service market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a new report, titled, " Registering CAGR of 25.3% | The Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size Reach USD 481.8 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global infrastructure as a service (iaas) market was valued at $51.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $481.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 298 Pages) at:Growth in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure and faster data accessibility propels growth of the global infrastructure as a service market. In addition, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals is also positively impacting growth of the IaaS market. However, security concerns over private cloud deployment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth in cloud adoption among SMEs is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the IaaS market during the forecast period.The global infrastructure as a service market is segmented on the basis of component type, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into storage, network, compute, and others. By deployment model, it is divided into private, public, and hybrid models. According to enterprise size, it is categorized into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government & education, healthcare, telecommunication & IT, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:In terms of component type, the compute segment holds the largest infrastructure as a service market share, owing to surge in demand for consistent performance, on-demand Application Programming Interface (API), and security for physically isolated networks. However, the others segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in need to manage data throughout the lifespan, from conception and storage to archiving at the appropriate time, which stimulates the need for managed IaaS services, and hence the infrastructure as a service industry.By technology type, the industry automation segment held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-third of the global Industry 4.0 market revenue. The blockchain segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, owing to essential elements of Industry 4.0 to detect, measure, analyze, and process various transitions in industrial production facilities, such as changes in positions, length, height, exterior, and dislocations.Enquiry Before Buying:Region wise, the infrastructure as a service market was dominated by North America in 2020 as it is home to some of the major players in IaaS, which makes it a lucrative hub for innovation in the market. Amazon Web Services, Inc., a major player in the IaaS market in North America is investing heavily in solutions in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of cloud technology, growth in need to access to new refined functionality, and rise in need to provide business units more direct control over sourcing of their own IT solutions in the region.The key players that operate in the IaaS market are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services, inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Google Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle corporation, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC., and Redcentric Plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (298 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsKey Benefits for Stakeholders:● The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global infrastructure as a service market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.● Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global infrastructure as a service market trend is provided in the report.● The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.● The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Trending Reports:1. Cloud Billing Market:2. Virtual private network market:3. Hardware Encryption Market:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Sachin Bhandare

Allied Market Research INC

77559 33377

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.