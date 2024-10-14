Brazil’S Oil Production And Economic Growth: OPEC’S Optimistic Outlook

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) OPEC maintains a positive view of Brazil's economic potential and oil production capacity. The organization's monthly report, released Monday, reveals promising projections for the country's future.



Brazil is expected to be a major contributor to global oil supply, ranking fourth behind the United States, Canada, and China. This forecast highlights Brazil's growing importance in the international oil market.



OPEC has raised its growth projection for Brazil to 2.5% in 2024, up from the previous 2.2%. The organization cites the strength of Brazil's domestic as a key factor in this upward revision.



Consumer demand and a robust service sector are driving Brazil's economic growth. However, OPEC notes some potential challenges, including industrial sector volatility and inflationary pressures from declining unemployment and rising wages.



The organization maintains its 2025 GDP forecast for Brazil at 1.5%. OPEC suggests that a potential change in central bank leadership in January 2025 could influence policy coordination.







Regarding oil production, OPEC has slightly lowered its expectations for Brazil's liquid fuel supply. The country is still projected to increase production by 60,000 barrels per day in 2024, reaching an average of 4.2 million barrels per day.

OPEC's Forecast for Brazil's Oil Production

OPEC anticipates increased production in key oil fields such as Búzios, Tupi, and Itapu. However, technical and operational issues may delay production schedules for some platforms.



OPEC predicts a rise of 200,000 barrels per day, reaching 4.4 million barrels per day. This projection is lower than previous estimates due to potential delays caused by increased offshore production costs and inflation.



Despite these adjustments, Brazil remains a significant player in the global oil sector. The country's continued growth in oil production aligns with its expanding role in the international energy market.



OPEC's report also addresses global oil demand, projecting an increase of 1.9 million barrels per day in 2024 and 1.6 million barrels per day in 2025. These figures represent slight reductions from previous forecasts.



The organization expects demand growth primarily in OECD countries, while non-OECD nations are projected to see increases of 1.8 million barrels per day in 2024 and 1.5 million barrels per day in 2025.



Overall, OPEC's report paints a picture of cautious optimism for Brazil's economic growth and oil production. The country's potential as a major oil producer remains strong, despite some challenges in the global energy landscape.

