Chinese Economy Faces Headwinds In September As Exports And Imports Struggle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's export growth hit a five-month low in September 2024, reflecting challenges in the global economy. Overseas shipments rose by 2.4% compared to the previous year, a significant drop from August's 8.7% increase.



This slowdown signals weakening demand from major trading partners and rising trade barriers against Chinese goods. Exports to the European Union grew by only 1.3% in September, down from 13.4% in August.



Shipments to Japan fell by 7.1%, worsening from a slight increase in the previous month. These figures highlight the struggles faced by China's manufacturing sector, which has been contracting for five consecutive months.



Despite the slowdown, Chinese officials remain optimistic about the country's export performance. Exports have grown for six straight months, reaching a record high of 18.62 trillion yuan ($2.558 trillion) for the year-to-date period.



China's share of global exports has also continued to increase for many products. The broader economic context reveals an uneven recovery in China.







Weak domestic demand and a prolonged slump in the property sector have contributed to the challenges. In response, the government has pledged more fiscal support to stabilize growth.

Economic Dynamics in China

The central bank has also cut interest rates to stimulate economic activity. China's imports have remained sluggish, edging up by only 0.3% in September compared to the previous year.



This figure fell short of expectations and indicates weakened factory activity within the country. The combination of slowing exports and sluggish imports paints a complex picture of China's economic health.



Despite these challenges, China's trade performance improved in the July-September quarter compared to the same period last year.



Exports rose by 5.4%, while imports increased by 2.6%. Southeast Asian countries continued to be China's largest trade partners in the first three quarters of the year.



As China navigates these economic challenges, the world watches closely. The country's economic performance has significant implications for global trade and growth.



The upcoming release of third-quarter GDP statistics will provide further insight into China's economic trajectory and its efforts to achieve its growth target of "around 5%" for the year.

