IRCC’S Digital Transformation! Questions And Concerns

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sam Bayat

A few weeks ago, I shared some of my thoughts on LinkedIn about the urgent need for IRCC to modernize its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. Since then, I have been reflecting on and researching this topic further.

In July 2023, the of Canada announced two significant contracts to develop a new Client Experience for IRCC. A $10.5 million contract was awarded to Salesforce Canada Corporation for core technology, licensing, support, and maintenance over five years, with options to extend for 15 additional years; and additionally, a $74.9 million contract was given to Accenture Inc. for services to support configurations, customizations, and implementation over two years, with options to extend for five more years. These align with the federal government's overall objective to fund $827.3 million over five years to enable IRCC to develop and deliver a more modern digital platform.

While these initiatives seemed promising, a year later, we have more questions than answers about progress and transparency. The vision I proposed in my original article -a unified database that encompasses all immigration categories and allows information to evolve seamlessly as individuals move through different programs – remains crucial. However, recent events have raised concerns about our government's effective implementation of large-scale IT projects.

The ArriveCAN app fiasco serves as a cautionary tale. Initially introduced as a mandatory tool for travellers entering Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, this app faced numerous issues, including technical glitches, privacy concerns, and questions about its development process and costs. The revelation that a single company received millions in contracts related to the app, despite developers' experience, has sparked investigations and public outcry.

Given this context, we should have several questions about IRCC's modernization efforts:

Was there a comprehensive consultation with immigration practitioners and applicants before the contracts were awarded?What criteria were used to select the vendors, and how is IRCC ensuring the best value for taxpayers? For example, Salesforce is excellent software but is used primarily by sales departments to turn prospects into clients. Salesforce is not an application for managing clients application(s) and documents management similar to some of the softwares we use daily to manage our client applications, such as Officio, Clio, etc.Why haven't we seen regular updates on the project's implementation progress since the July 2023 announcement?How is IRCC ensuring that the new system will address the real-world needs of applicants and practitioners?How will the new platform integrate with existing systems, and what measures are being taken to ensure data security and privacy?

While these questions linger, we cannot forget the human cost of an outdated system. Every day that inefficiencies persist, lives are put on hold. Skilled workers miss job opportunities due to application delays, families remain separated for months, and international students risk missing critical academic terms due to visa uncertainties.

Given the magnitude of this modernization effort needed and the lessons learned from the ArriveCAN experience, IRCC must provide clarity and transparency. We need regular progress updates, clear and measurable milestones, robust oversight and cost management, and meaningful stakeholder consultation throughout development.

Canada's reputation as a global leader in immigration is built on the promise of opportunity, fairness, and transparency. To maintain that reputation, our immigration management systems must be efficient, secure, and user-friendly. Modernizing IRCC's CRM is critical to ensuring that Canada remains an attractive and accessible destination for global talent.

It's time for IRCC to embrace greater transparency – not just in how an application is finalized, but in how they plan to process applications moving forward. By addressing our questions and concerns, learning from past missteps, and committing to meaningful change, they can fulfill their promise of building a better future for Canada and the countless aspiring Canadians who look to this country with hope. The vision of a unified, efficient, and humane immigration system is within reach – but it will require thoughtful planning, genuine stakeholder involvement, and a commitment to transparency at every step along the way.

