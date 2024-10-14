Minor Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In South Kashmir's Awantipora

An official said that the girl was attacked and grievously by stray dogs outside her residence in Beighpora locality of Awantipora. He said that the girl was shifted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Srinagar, reported news agency KNO.

“Soon after reaching Srinagar hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.” She has been identified as Zobia Gulzar (08) daughter of Gulzar Ahmad Naikoo of Beighpora.

