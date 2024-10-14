عربي


Minor Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In South Kashmir's Awantipora

10/14/2024 3:13:36 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A minor girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

An official said that the girl was attacked and grievously injured by stray dogs outside her residence in Beighpora locality of Awantipora. He said that the girl was shifted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Srinagar, reported news agency KNO.

“Soon after reaching Srinagar hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.” She has been identified as Zobia Gulzar (08) daughter of Gulzar Ahmad Naikoo of Beighpora.

Kashmir Observer

