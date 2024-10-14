Minor Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In South Kashmir's Awantipora
Date
10/14/2024 3:13:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A minor girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.
An official said that the girl was attacked and grievously injured by stray dogs outside her residence in Beighpora locality of Awantipora. He said that the girl was shifted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Srinagar, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Soon after reaching Srinagar hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.” She has been identified as Zobia Gulzar (08) daughter of Gulzar Ahmad Naikoo of Beighpora.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Rabies Day In Kashmir: Nearly 6000 Bite Cases Reported In 6 Months
Four Children Among 12 Injured In Stray Dog Attack In J&K's Poonch
MENAFN14102024000215011059ID1108777717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.