عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Er Rashid's Bail Hearing Set For Today

Er Rashid's Bail Hearing Set For Today


10/14/2024 3:13:35 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Engineer Rashid In Srinagar – PTI file photo

New Delhi- A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Tuesday its order on a regular bail plea moved by Independent Lok Sabha MP from J-K's Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, in a terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who on September 10 granted interim bail to sheikh Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, had earlier deferred the order on his regular bail application.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elections to the 90-member J-K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.

MENAFN14102024000215011059ID1108777715


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search