Kazakhstan Prepare To Modernize CAC System To Increase Gas Transit To Uzbekistan
Date
10/14/2024 3:10:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The national company QazaqGaz is conducting preparatory work on
the modernization of the Central Asia - Center gas transportation
system (CAC) to increase gas transit to Uzbekistan,
Azernews reports.
It should be noted that since October last year, Russian gas has
already been supplied to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan through one
of the four strands of the Central Asia - Center gas transportation
system. According to the plan, this year the volume of supplies to
Uzbekistan was supposed to amount to 2.8 billion cubic meters of
Russian gas. However, according to some reports, in September of
this year, the transit of natural gas through Kazakhstan to
Uzbekistan amounted to 3.8 billion cubic meters.
Kyrgyzstan is also waiting for supplies of Russian blue fuel,
which will also transit through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan via the
CAC system. Taking into account the growing needs of the Central
Asian republics for blue fuel, Kazakhstan intends to modernize the
CAC system, which has been in service since the Soviet era.
The President was also informed about the progress of other
major investment projects and the execution of instructions for the
development of transit potential.
In addition, President Tokayev was informed about the work on
expanding the resource base. In this regard, the Chairman of the
Board of QazaqGaz said that, given the rapid growth of commercial
gas consumption in the economy of Kazakhstan, foreign investments
have been attracted to exploration projects in the gas industry. An
agreement has been signed with Chevron on geological exploration in
the Aktobe region on the terms of 100% carry-financing.
MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108777681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.