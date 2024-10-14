Study Showed That AI Models Do Not Think, But Only Imitate Thinking
Date
10/14/2024 3:10:42 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Apple researchers have found that large language models such as
ChatGPT are not capable of logical thinking and are easily confused
if you add unimportant details to the task at hand,
The article "Understanding the limitations of mathematical
thinking in large language models" raises the question of the
ability of artificial intelligence to think logically. The study
showed that large language models (LLM) can solve simple
mathematical problems, but adding insignificant information leads
to errors.
For example, the model may well solve such a problem: "Oliver
collected 44 kiwis on Friday. He then collected 58 kiwis on
Saturday. On Sunday, he collected twice as many kiwis as on Friday.
How many kiwis does Oliver have?" However, if you add the phrase
"on Sunday, 5 of these kiwis were slightly smaller than the average
size" to the task condition, the model will most likely subtract
these 5 kiwis from the total, despite the fact that the size of the
kiwis does not affect their number.
One of the co-authors of the study, Mehrdad Farajtabar, explains
that such errors indicate that LLMs do not understand the essence
of the task, but simply reproduce patterns from training data. "We
suggest that this decrease in efficiency is due to the fact that
modern LLMs are not capable of genuine logical reasoning; instead,
they try to reproduce the reasoning steps observed in their
training data," the article says.
Another specialist from OpenAI objected that the correct results
can be obtained using the technique of query formulation (prompt
engineering). However, Farajtabar noted that complex tasks may
require exponentially more contextual data to neutralize
distractions that, for example, a child would easily ignore.
"Does this mean that LLMs cannot reason? Maybe. No one has given
an exact answer yet, as there is no clear understanding of what is
happening. Perhaps LLMs "reason", but in a way that we do not yet
recognize or cannot control. In any case, this topic opens up
exciting prospects for further research," the article notes.
