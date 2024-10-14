عربي


Winners Of Nobel Prize In Economics Announced

10/14/2024 3:10:42 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Nobel Prize in Economics for studying the impact of public institutions on the development of countries was awarded to Daron Ajemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson, Azernews reports.

It is noted that scientists have conducted successful studies where they have shown the importance of public institutions for the prosperity of the country: a society where there is no rule of law and institutions where the population is exploited does not generate growth or changes for the better. Their research helps to understand the cause of these processes.

In 2023, Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard University and a researcher at the US National Bureau of Economic Research, became the winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics. She presented a new approach to assessing the causes of gender inequality in the labor market.

