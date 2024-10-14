Winners Of Nobel Prize In Economics Announced
10/14/2024 3:10:42 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Nobel Prize in Economics for studying the impact of public
institutions on the development of countries was awarded to Daron
Ajemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson,
Azernews reports.
It is noted that scientists have conducted successful studies
where they have shown the importance of public institutions for the
prosperity of the country: a society where there is no rule of law
and institutions where the population is exploited does not
generate growth or changes for the better. Their research helps to
understand the cause of these processes.
In 2023, Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard University and a
researcher at the US National Bureau of Economic Research, became
the winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics. She presented a new
approach to assessing the causes of gender inequality in the labor
market.
