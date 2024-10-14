Russia Trying To Break Through Defense Of AFU In Kursk Region For 5 Days - Zelensky Held Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, the key topics were the battles in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, attempts to break through the defense of the in the Kursk region.

“I held a regular meeting. There was a report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi on the operational situation. Active actions are taking place along the entire length of the front, but the fighting is particularly fierce in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Russians have been trying to break through our defense in the Kursk region for five days. The guys are holding on and counterattacking,” Zelensky said.

According to him, during the meeting , the analytics of the special services were made public.

“There was a deep analysis of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine on who exactly is helping Russia to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine - militarily, economically, politically, openly and covertly - and what steps we, our partners, need to take to weaken these criminal alliances,” the head of state emphasized.

According to him, the report of the Ministry of Defense on contracting for the current and next periods, in particular with the use of partner assistance, on investments of key partners in the Ukrainian defense industry was also heard.

As reported, according to the General Staff, 107 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, with most enemy attacks on the Kurakhove and Lyman directions.