Lithuanian FM: Peace Plans Which Do Not Meet Ukraine's Demands Are Requests For Capitulation
10/14/2024
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed that any "peace plans" failing to meet Ukraine's demands are simply requests for capitulation and would never result in a just and lasting peace.
He made this statement on Monday while attending the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union in Luxembourg, according to Ukrinform, citing the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry's press service .
"The Nordic and Baltic countries are the biggest supporters of Ukraine's victory. Together, we have already provided EUR
15 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war began. We are aware that a defeat for Ukraine would pose an existential threat to all of us," Landsbergis said at the meeting.
Landsbergis warned: "If we do not agree that our goal is a complete and indisputable victory for Ukraine, we will push Ukraine towards capitulation rather than peace."
He emphasized that so-called“peace plans” that do not meet Ukraine's demands are simply requests for capitulation and would never result in a just and lasting peace.
As reported earlier, the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on October 14 focused on continuing support for Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged his colleagues to bolster Ukraine's air defenses and strengthen its energy resilience ahead of the winter.
