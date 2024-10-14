Zelensky Expected To Present Victory Plan In Parliament On Wednesday OP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to present the Victory Plan during his address to the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, October 16.

This was announced on Telegram by Serhii Leshchenko, an advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, as reported by Ukrinform.

“On Wednesday, October 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Verkhovna Rada. There is clearly only one reason for this event – a public presentation of the Victory Plan,” Leshchenko stated.

Previously, President Zelensky described the Victory Plan as a strategic approach to strengthen Ukraine both geopolitically and on the battlefield, essential before any format of dialogue with the aggressor.

President Zelensky has already presented Ukraine's Victory Plan to U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, as well as to the leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy.