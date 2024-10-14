Diplomatic Missions Tighten Security Measures Amid Mass Bomb Threats MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha has ordered to tighten security measures following a wave of anonymous bomb threat emails received by more than 60 Ukrainian missions abroad, with the number of incidents continuing to rise.

This is according to the of Foreign Affairs message , Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that the Ukrainian diplomats are in close contact with law enforcement agencies and authorities in their respective host countries to conduct security checks where necessary. In a few cases, the Ukrainian diplomatic missions temporarily suspended consular services to carry out these checks but resumed operations immediately afterward.

The MFA apologized for any inconveniences caused, emphasizing that the safety of citizens remains a top priority. It further noted that the widespread anonymous bomb threats have not impacted the functioning of Ukraine's diplomatic system; operations continue as usual, and all tasks are being fully completed.

The MFA is actively working with the Ukrainian law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and international partners to investigate the circumstances, intentions, and organizers behind this coordinated wave of anonymous threats.

As previously reported, on Monday, the Ukrainian authorities conducted inspections following anonymous bomb threats targeting government bodies, local authorities, and other facilities. The Ukrainian police suggest that these threats could be part of an enemy psychological operation aimed at destabilizing regions of Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) also notes that these actions may be part of an effort to unsettle Ukrainian society.