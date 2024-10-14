Russia Launches Airstrike On Kupiansk District Damaging Over 50 Garages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian on Kivsharivka, located in Kupiansk district, caused a fire that destroyed or damaged approximately 60 garages.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv region via Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Eight garages and a vehicle burned as a result of the airstrike on Kharkiv region, covering a total fire area of more than 240 square meters. Additionally, 50 garage units were damaged in this residential microdistrict of the frontline town of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district," stated the report.

Emergency workers from the SES and volunteer firefighters from Kivsharivka were deployed to extinguish the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that no casualties were reported.

As previously reported, there were 22 fires in Kharkiv region last week due to ongoing hostilities.