Russia Launches Airstrike On Kupiansk District Damaging Over 50 Garages

Russia Launches Airstrike On Kupiansk District Damaging Over 50 Garages


10/14/2024 3:10:24 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian airstrike on Kivsharivka, located in Kupiansk district, caused a fire that destroyed or damaged approximately 60 garages.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv region via Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.


Russia Launches Airstrike On Kupiansk District Damaging Over 50 Garages Image

"Eight garages and a vehicle burned as a result of the airstrike on Kharkiv region, covering a total fire area of more than 240 square meters. Additionally, 50 garage units were damaged in this residential microdistrict of the frontline town of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district," stated the report.

Read also: Russians strike Derhachi in Kharkiv region

Emergency workers from the SES and volunteer firefighters from Kivsharivka were deployed to extinguish the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that no casualties were reported.


Russia Launches Airstrike On Kupiansk District Damaging Over 50 Garages Image

As previously reported, there were 22 fires in Kharkiv region last week due to ongoing hostilities.


Russia Launches Airstrike On Kupiansk District Damaging Over 50 Garages Image
Russia Launches Airstrike On Kupiansk District Damaging Over 50 Garages Image

UkrinForm

