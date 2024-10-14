Russian Forces Hit Residential Building In Kherson, Killing Two Women
10/14/2024 3:10:24 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army hit a residential building in Kherson, leaving two women dead.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“On October 14, at about 18:50, the enemy shelled one of the residential districts of Kherson. Two women were killed after a shell hit a residential building,” the regional prosecutor's office wrote.
A pre-trial investigation has been initiated as part of criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As Ukrinform reported, the invaders attacked a post office in Kherson at night.
Photo is illustrative
