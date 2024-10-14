UNTOC Conf. Kicks Off, Kuwait Partakes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- The 12th session of the of the Parties to the United Nations against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) kicked off Monday with a Kuwaiti participation.

The five-day conference is expected to discuss series of draft resolutions, including crimes that affect the environment, ways to combat the trafficking of firearms, organized fraud, and the sharing of electronic resources.

The draft resolutions would also address the issue of implementing international cooperation provision, as well as reviewing the implementation of the convention and protocols.

More than 63 side-events would take place in UNTOC, covering various aspect of addressing and countering organized crimes, United Nations stated said in a statement.

The Kuwaiti delegation to the gathering is headed by Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to International Organizations, Talal Al-Fassam. (end)

