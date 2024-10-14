Lebanon: 18 People Killed In Israeli Occupation Raids

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Eighteen people were killed and four others in an Israeli raid on northern Lebanon, said the Lebanese Red Cross Monday.

In a press release, the society rescue operations are still ongoing to salvage those under the debris in the Christian-majority Aitou town of Zgharta.

Since September 23, Israeli occupation warplanes have been launching violently air strikes on different parts in Lebanon, inflicting casualties and material damage. (end)

