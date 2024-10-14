EU Imposes New Sanctions On Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- The Council of Europe (CoE) announced on Monday it adopted new restrictive measures against seven individuals and entities following Iran's missile and drone transfers to Russia.

In a statement, the Council said the decision follows the indication by the European Council in March 2024.

The indication states that "were Iran to transfer ballistic missiles and related to Russia for use against Ukraine, the EU would be prepared to respond swiftly including with new and significant restrictive measures."

Today's sanctions apply to individuals and entities "responsible for the development and transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), missiles and related technology to Russia" in support of its war against Ukraine.

The listings include three Iranian Airlines (Saha Airlines, Mahan Air and Iran Air), and two procurement firms.

The statement accused them of being respectively responsible for the transfer and supply, through transnational procurement networks, of Iran-made UAVs and related components and technologies to Russia, to be used in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Council also decided to impose restrictive measures on the Deputy Defence Minister of Iran Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari.

Additionally, it imposed measures on two prominent officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF), IRGC Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and IRGC Aerospace Force Space Division.

The managing directors of the EU-listed companies Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (HESA) and Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) had measures imposed on as well.

The Council said that those targeted will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the EU.

The United States announced new sanctions against Iran in response, as well as France, Germany, and Britain, who have condemned Iran's export of ballistic missiles to Russia. (end)

