Konrad Trope, Attorney, To Moderate Keynote Lunch With Hollywood Icon Jeff Berg At Techtainment 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Konrad Trope

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prominent entertainment trial attorney Konrad Trope and managing Shareholder of Trope Law Group, PC, will lead the highly anticipated Keynote Lunch discussion with Jeff Berg, legend and former Chairman of International Creative Management (ICM), at TechTainment 2024 on November 12, 2024. The event promises to delve into the dynamic intersection of Technology, Entertainment, and Law.

As an expert in court litigation involving patents, trademarks, and entertainment properties, Trope is well-suited to moderate this thought-provoking conversation. His firm, Trope Law Group, PC, is at the forefront of legal representation in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), giving him unique insight into how innovation reshapes entertainment and legal frameworks.

TechTainment 2024 will explore how technology revolutionizes storytelling, media distribution, and intellectual property. This keynote lunch will be one of the highlights of the conference, offering participants the opportunity to hear from Berg, whose decades of experience in Hollywood have shaped the careers of some of the biggest names in entertainment.

With Trope's legal expertise and Berg's entertainment prowess, attendees will gain a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities at the crossroads of law, media, and technology. Whether you're an attorney, entrepreneur, filmmaker, or tech enthusiast, this conversation will inspire new thinking about the evolving landscape of digital content and creative industries.

Konrad Trope is the Managing Shareholder of Trope Law Group, where he has served since 2011. Based in Agoura Hills, California, he leads as counsel in both federal and state court actions, as well as binding arbitrations. His expertise spans complex commercial and business matters, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, e-commerce, Internet law, cybersecurity, data breaches, licensing agreements, and state and federal unfair competition. Additionally, Trope handles labor and employment practices, providing strategic legal guidance in these multifaceted areas.

Join industry leaders, innovators, and thought pioneers at TechTainment 2024 for an unforgettable day of discovery and connection.

For more information and to register, visit TechTainment 2024.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.