(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A.

The euro began the week under slight pressure against the dollar as investors anticipate further interest rate cuts by the European Central (ECB). With inflation in the Eurozone now under control below the 2% target, coupled with Germany's sluggish it reinforced expectations of further stimulus. Furthermore, French uncertainty and worsening public finances are also weighing on the euro. As a result, bond yields across Europe have been under pressure.

Conversely, the dollar remains strong buoyed by high inflation and a resilient labour market leading the Fed to adopt a less dovish narrative.

Looking forward, the ECB interest rate decision it is not the only factor weighing on the euro. Investors are also closely monitoring the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index, which is set to be released tomorrow. Positive data may cap the euro's losses, but overall uncertainty surrounding the Eurozone's economic future is likely to prevail, continuing to put pressure on the euro.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.