AI Stock Bigbear.Ai (NYSE: BBAI) Gains On US Army Contract

BigBear (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, digital identity, and management

The stock is trading at $1.8301, gaining 0.2201, up +13.6293% on over 15.7 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $1.84 on news.

BigBear today announced that the U.S. has awarded the company a five-year, $165.15 million sole source prime contract for Global Force Information Management (GFIM) Production Services.

"This contract exemplifies our unwavering commitment to the Army's digital transformation efforts through our deep mission expertise and use of cutting-edge technology," said BigBear's CEO, Mandy Long. "We are honored that the Army has selected us as a solution development partner, and we look forward to advancing this critical mission together."

Since 2021, BigBear has been working with the Army to transform 15 legacy systems into an enterprise-wide intelligent automation platform, supporting the Secretary of the Army's vision for data-centric force management. Building on the contributions through Phase 1 and Phase 2, this contract will support the continued development and transition of GFIM-OE capabilities to production.

"For the past several years, BigBear has been working to support the Secretary's goal of ensuring the Army embraces new technologies to become a more data-centric fighting force," said Ryan Legge, President of National Security at BigBear. "As a leader in providing technical solutions, we are proud to continue and expand on our partnership with the G-3/5/7 and PEO-EIS to deliver this mission critical application."

The primary requirement of this contract is to complete the delivery of a dynamic, integrated, and interoperable transactional global force structure and employment data system for the force management community. This system will enable effective planning, programming, and production of authoritative force structure data. Upon completion, GFIM-OE will empower senior leaders and combatant commanders to make data-driven force structure decisions more quickly and with greater confidence, helping to ensure the Army is properly manned, equipped, trained, and resourced.

"The GFIM system will provide critical authoritative force management data that enables the Army to properly train, man, equip, and resource our forces," said Andy St. Laurent, U.S. Army GFIM Capabilities Management Officer. "Over the past nine months of development, our team utilized the SAFe Agile Framework to work together and has moved closer to making GFIM-OE a reality."

