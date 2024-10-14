Payerally Achieves HITRUST E1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HITRUST e1 Certification validates PayerAlly is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management protecting healthcare information for their clients.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PayerAlly, a leading provider of strategic consulting in pharmacy benefits, today announced its healthcare claims (pharmacy and medical) data management infrastructure has earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that the organization's healthcare data management infrastructure is focused on the most critical controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.

"In today's environment of healthcare breaches, it's imperative that organizations, including benefit consultants like ours keep pace with current and emerging threats," said Bill

Guerci, Chief Operating Officer and Information Security Coordinator at PayerAlly. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our current and future clients our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection through HITRUST e1 Certification."

"The

HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like PayerAlly that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "We applaud PayerAlly for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification."

About PayerAlly

Pharmacy Benefit Consulting without Conflicts

PayerAlly media contact:

Will McHugh, President

800-515-2162

[email protected]



SOURCE PayerAlly LLC

