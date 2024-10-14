B2PRIME Enhances Its Liquidity Offerings With Global Indices And Commodities

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The global annual trading volume for futures contracts has reached $10 trillion and continues to rise, as reported by The World Federation of Exchanges Statistics . This growth highlights the increasing investor demand for diverse instruments in the industry.

B2PRIME is dedicated to offering its clients a wide range of in-demand instruments. In response to needs, the company has embarked on a new chapter by introducing a set of new instruments, including some futures-based options.

Specifically, B2PRIME has added two new and five new commodities:



CNX/HKD (China H Shares)

S30/SGD (Singapore 30)

Cocoa (CCO/USD)

Coffee Arabica (KCA/USD)

Coffee Robusta (RBC/USD)

Cotton (CTN/USD) Raw Sugar (SBR/USD)

In addition to these new offerings, B2PRIME provides extensive liquidity for spot indices across major global markets:



The US Market: Dow Jones 30 (DJUSD), Nasdaq 100 (NDXUSD), S&P 500 (SPXUSD)

The EU Market: Germany 30 (DAXEUR), France CAC40 (F40EUR), UK FTSE100 (FTSGBP), EURO Stocks 50 (ESXEUR), Spain 35 (IBXEUR) The Asia-Pacific Market: Nikkei 225 (NIKJPY), Hong Kong 50 (HSIHKD), China 50 Index in USD (XINUSD), Australia 200 (ASXAUD), and now China H Shares (CNXHKD), Singapore 30 (S30SGD).

The newly introduced commodities expose B2PRIME's clients to high-demand and dynamic markets. These commodities play a crucial role in global consumption and are influenced by various factors, including seasonal changes, geopolitical events, and shifts in global consumption patterns. Their volatility offers numerous opportunities for traders to capitalise on frequent price fluctuations.

Nick Chrysochos, Executive Director of B2PRIME, states: "As leaders in providing liquidity across multiple markets and asset classes, we are dedicated to delivering the highest grade institutional solutions and ensuring our clients have access to the markets they value most. We continually strive to expand our offerings."

B2PRIME - A Trusted Partner in Multi-Asset Liquidity Solutions

B2PRIME takes pride in its role as a Prime of Prime provider of liquidity solutions, licensed in Cyprus, Mauritius, and Seychelles. The company offers a diverse portfolio across seven key asset classes - Forex, Spot Metals, Spot Indices, Spot Energies, Crypto as CFD, NDFs as CFD, and Commodities as CFD. With over 230 carefully selected instruments from top providers, B2PRIME's clients benefit from competitive rates, swift execution, and low latency.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact B2PRIME to explore tailored liquidity solutions for their specific needs.

