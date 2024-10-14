Prime Minister Discusses Strategies For Medical Sector Advancement With Health Association Heads

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan met on Sunday with the heads of professional associations at the Prime Ministry, as part of ongoing discussions with various national sectors and institutions.

During the meeting, the prime minister commended the significant role these associations have played throughout Jordan's history and reiterated the government's commitment to engaging in dialogue and consultation with them.

Hassan also emphasised the importance of incorporating their expertise into programmes and plans, particularly in areas of mutual concern, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier also said that the government works according to a clear plan to achieve the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to enhance Jordan's economic resilience, stressing the critical role of the private sector and professional associations in driving progress towards these goals.

Hassan also listened to the leaders of the associations regarding several pressing issues, including strategies to promote medical tourism, support for the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industry, the creation of more job opportunities for medical and health graduates, and the need to update regulations governing the medical sector.

Assuring the participants that their concerns are taken seriously, Hassan committed to thoroughly reviewing the issues raised, noting that in the coming weeks, the government would conduct detailed meetings with experts and stakeholders from both the government and the associations to identify common ground on these matters.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Health Firas Hawari, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdulmoneim Owdat, President of the Jordan Medical Association Ziad Zoubi, President of the Jordan Dental Association Azem Qadoumi, President of the Jordan Pharmacists Association Mohammad Ababneh, and President of the Jordanian Nurses Association Khaled Rababah.