Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trying To Break Resistance

Market Picture

The is sitting at $2.23 trillion, roughly back to levels of a week earlier, with two legs of growth-at the end of the day on Thursday and the start of trading on Monday. Sentiment has returned from fear to neutral territory (48), while sentiment in US stock is close to extreme greed.

Bitcoin broke above the $64K mark on Monday morning, accelerating intraday gains after breaking through its 200-day MA. This is a repeat of the momentum from a week earlier when the price failed to consolidate above that line. Looking back at the optimism in equities and the strong rally in BTC on the dip under $60K, we give more chances for growth development and a new test of $65K at the intersection of the round level and the upper boundary of the downward channel from March.

Ethereum climbed to $2,500, accelerating gains at the intersection of its 50-day MA on Monday. But this was not such a difficult task as this curve was pointing downwards. Should positive sentiment develop, the target for the bulls looks to be the $2,700 area-the highs at the end of September.