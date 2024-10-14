Hackernoon's 'Startups Of The Year' Now Accepting Company Nominations In Artificial Intelligence Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HackerNoon, the independent publishing platform, today announced that nominations for Startups of the Year 2024's Artificial Intelligence category are now open.HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is a 100% community-driven voting event recognizing startups that are transforming technology and the world for the better. In our previous editions, the community had the option to vote for the best startup based on cities, such as Sydney, London, or Singapore, divided into major regions of the world: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, & South America.This year, HackerNoon is going a step further by not only highlighting startups by cities, but also industries, including Artificial Intelligence, to shed light on startups that are changing technology and the world for the better.HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 30K startups in the Artificial Intelligence category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.Readers can visit hackernoon/startups to vote or nominate their favorite startups acrosskey AI sub industries such as Machine Learning, Chatbots, Generative AI, AI Wrappers, Analytics, Business Intelligence, Robotics, and Automation.The artificial intelligence category is proudly sponsored by our friends at Wellfound .Voting for Startups of the Year for 2024 began on September 30th, 2024 and will remain open until March 31st, 2025. Winners will be announced on April 28th, 2025, following an evaluation by the HackerNoon team.All nominees will receive free interviews relevant to their industry and a version of their Evergreen Tech Company News page which includes business overviews and updates whenever the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories.“HackerNoon has covered the AI revolution, in real time. Our Tech Categories include a dedicated AI page where readers can find every AI-related story published on HackerNoon from Machine Learning and Large Language Models to Generative AI and Neural Networks, as well as a weekly ranking of the top AI writers,” said HackerNoon Founder and CEO, David Smooke.“Wellfound's mission is all about the connection between startups and job-seekers. We are thrilled to partner with HackerNoon to sponsor their 2024 Startups of The Year initiative. This project not only promotes the growth of emerging startups, but also aligns with our mission of creating connections between great teams and great talent," said Amit Matani, CEO of Wellfound.Nominate and vote for your favorite AI companies here .If you're a nominee, share more by completing the AI Startup Interview Template . Don't keep this exciting news to yourself! Share it with your friends, family, and colleagues. Encourage them to participate in the nominations and voting process, and let's recognize the most innovative and impactful startups of 2024 together!Use the hashtag #startupsoftheyear or #soty2024 and tag HackerNoon on social so we can find your post and reshare the love.HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges. Visit hackernoon/p/startup-special-packages to learn more!About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.About WellfoundWellfound is the #1 global platform dedicated to connecting the startup ecosystem. Our mission is to empower the startup world to discover what's next, bridging the gap between opportunities and top-tier talent.

