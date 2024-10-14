(MENAFN- EQS Group)

PRESS RELEASE | FITCH AFFIRMS LEONTEQ'S“BBB” RATING WITH STABLE OUTLOOK

Zurich, 14 October 2024



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) announced today that Fitch affirmed Leonteq's grade rating at“BBB” with a stable outlook.

The rating agency Fitch Ratings Ltd. has affirmed the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of“BBB” for Leonteq AG, Leonteq Securities AG and Leonteq Securities AG (Guernsey Branch) with a stable outlook.

According to Fitch, the affirmation of the long-term IDR assigned to Leonteq reflects its good franchise in its core Swiss home market with significant capitalisation and sound liquidity management.

Fitch highlights Leonteq's well-established and scalable platform and structured product capabilities, as well as a number of recent initiatives that are aimed at growing and diversifying the current franchise. Further, Fitch comments that Leonteq's market risk management is sophisticated and significant liquidity buffers are maintained.

Leonteq's IDR also reflects the inherent exposure of the business model to market uncertainty and volatility both in terms of direct market risk as well as overall appetite for structured products, which can result in significant fluctuations to operating revenues and profitability. Fitch views Leonteq's capitalisation as adequate.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA, has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings and is a member of the Swiss Structured Product Association. Leonteq AG was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).



