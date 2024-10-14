Web3mediabreaks RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) To Participate At Upcoming LD Micro Main Event XVII

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RYVYL (NASDAQ: RVYL) , a leading innovator of payment-transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic-token for diverse international markets, will be presenting at this month's LD Micro Main Event XVII. The event is slated for Oct. 28–30, 2024, in Los Angeles. According to the announcement, RYVYL chair and cofounder Ben Errez and CFO George Oliva will be presenting at 11 a.m. PT on Oct. 29. The two executives will also meet one-on-one with investors throughout the three-day event.

About RYVYL

RYVYL was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic payment technology for diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment-transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants and consumers around the globe. For more information about the company, please visit

