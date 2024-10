Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC), Canopy Growth Corp. Ink Australian Distribution Deal For Storz & Bickel Vaporizers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, is partnering with Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) to distribute Canopy's Storz & Bickel medical line of vaporizers. The two companies entered a distribution agreement outlining for Flora Growth's subsidiary, Australian Vaporizers, to distribute the vaporizers throughout Australia, marking a key expansion of Flora's footprint in the medical cannabis in the Land Down Under. Flora will also benefit from Canopy Growth's well-established global reputation and expertise in the medical cannabis space.

“Canopy Growth is a market leader with a $400 million market capitalization,” said Flora Growth chair and CEO Clifford Starke in the press release.“We are very much interested in partnering with Canopy Growth to bring their highly regarded Storz vaporizers to the Australian market. With Australian Vaporizers at the forefront of this initiative, we are confident that our distribution of Canopy's Storz products will further enhance the standard of care for medical cannabis patients in Australia.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is on a mission to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. The company is a cannabis-focused, consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

