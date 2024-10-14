Egypt's External Debt Falls To $152.9Bn In June

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's external debt decreased to $152.9bn by the end of June 2024, according to the Central of Egypt (CBE). This represents a decline from $160.607bn at the end of March and $168.034bn at the end of December 2023.

A CBE report released on Monday provided a breakdown of the debt figures. Egypt's Long-term external debt fell to $126.8bn by the end of June, compared to $138.551bn at the end of December 2023. Short-term debt, meanwhile, stood at $26.24bn, down from $29.482bn.

The report also showed that the total external debt owed by the dropped to $80.178bn, compared to $84.849bn at the end of December 2023.

Debt owed by the Central Bank of Egypt also declined to $34.668bn, down from $45.314bn at the end of 2023.

Finally, external debt owed by banks reached $20.67bn by the end of June, compared to $20.096bn at the end of 2023.



