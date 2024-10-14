Egypt's External Debt Falls To $152.9Bn In June
Date
10/14/2024 2:11:27 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's external debt decreased to $152.9bn by the end of June 2024, according to the Central bank of Egypt (CBE). This represents a decline from $160.607bn at the end of March and $168.034bn at the end of December 2023.
A CBE report released on Monday provided a breakdown of the debt figures. Egypt's Long-term external debt fell to $126.8bn by the end of June, compared to $138.551bn at the end of December 2023. Short-term debt, meanwhile, stood at $26.24bn, down from $29.482bn.
The report also showed that the total external debt owed by the government dropped to $80.178bn, compared to $84.849bn at the end of December 2023.
Debt owed by the Central Bank of Egypt also declined to $34.668bn, down from $45.314bn at the end of 2023.
Finally, external debt owed by banks reached $20.67bn by the end of June, compared to $20.096bn at the end of 2023.
MENAFN14102024000153011029ID1108777302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.