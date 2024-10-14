King Meets Mikati, Says Jordan Stands With Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 14 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Monday stressed that Jordan stands with Lebanon and its sovereignty, security, and stability, according to a royal court statement.During a meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty stressed Jordan's readiness to support the Lebanese people and mitigate the impact of the ongoing war on them.At the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King said Jordan is working in coordination with Arab and key international actors to put a stop to the Israeli war on Lebanon.The King warned that the continuation and expansion of the Israeli war on Lebanon would lead to a regional war with grave consequences.For his part, Mikati thanked His Majesty for Jordan's support for Lebanon at all times, especially efforts to stop the Israeli war on Lebanon.The Lebanese caretaker prime minister expressed appreciation for the relief Jordan delivers to aid those displaced by the war.Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.