QIIB Names September Winners Of 'Joud'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QIIB has announced 10 lucky winners of the monthly prizes for its 'Joud' savings account, a unique product that offers customers opportunities to win a variety of cash prizes throughout the year, including monthly, quarterly, and annual draws, with a grand prize of QR1mn.

The second draw since the launch of the 'Joud' savings account took place at the QIIB headquarters, in the presence of senior officials and a representative from the of Commerce and Industry.

The winners of the QR10,000 prizes for the September draw are: Sughra Mohammed Ali, Hadi Jaber al-Marri, Ahmad Mohammed al-Binali, Fatma Hashim A S Mohammed, Ghada Awadh al-Kaladi, Abdulaziz Mahmoud al-Emadi, Maryam Shehab al-Reyahi, Badriya Jassim al-Hail, Abdulrahman Ali al-Malki and Mohammed Aqeel al-Enazi.

According to QIIB, 'Joud' savings account stands out as a competitive product, offering a wide range of benefits to QIIB customers. Among the most attractive features is the chance to win significant cash prizes.

In addition to these opportunities, account holders benefit from quarterly dividends, as well as the flexibility to make deposits and withdrawals based on their needs.

The total number of prizes for the 'Joud' savings account from QIIB is 141 throughout the year. This includes the annual grand prize of QR1mn, 20 quarterly prizes (five per quarter) each valued at QR50,000, and 120 monthly prizes (10 per month) each worth QR10,000.

Every QIIB customer with a 'Joud' savings account is eligible to participate in these draws. For every balance of QR10,000 maintained, customers receive an additional entry into the prize draws conducted throughout the year.

